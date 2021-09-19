BBC News

Great Bristol Run: 10,000 people take part as races return

image source, Great Run Company
image captionThe event combined Bristol's 10k and half marathon

A race for visually impaired runners has taken place as a city celebrated the return of mass runs.

Bristol's 10k and half marathon, normally held months apart, were staged together as the Great Bristol Run.

Alongside them there was a special race for blind and partially-sighted runners, each participant running with someone with full vision.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees took part, running alongside visually-impaired competitor Diane Bentham.

image captionBristol mayor Marvin Rees took part as the running partner of Diane Bentham
image captionFamily and friends of the runners lined the route to show their support

The Bristol 10k is normally held in the spring and the half marathon at the end of the summer, but last year both races were cancelled because of Covid-19.

In this year's events runners took on various routes covering the city centre, harbourside and Avon Gorge.

Chloe Richardson was first woman home in the half marathon, with Omar Ahmed taking the men's title.

image source, Great Run Company
image captionParents and children took part in the one-mile family race
image captionAbout 10,000 people competed in the different races
image captionBristol's Lord Mayor Steve Smith presented medals to the visually-impaired runners
image source, Great Run Company
image captionHannah Anderson won the women's 10k with Amy Partridge second and Emma Stepto third
image captionOmar Ahmed was the first man across the finish line in the half marathon
image source, Great Run Company
image captionOrganisers said the visually-impaired event was the first of its kind in the UK

