Somerset activity charity is 'changing disabled children's lives'
The mother of a blind 11-year-old girl has said a charity's free activity sessions have given her child's "confidence" back.
Somerset charity WhatsupUK CEO Benjamin Peters has given disabled children access to paddle boarding for their wellbeing.
A recent BBC study revealed the pandemic had a "devastating impact" on disabled people's quality of life.
Somerset mum Emmy Hearle said the charity has "changed our lives".
Mr Peters set up Whatsupuk after he struggled to find activity providers who would take on his daughter, who has autism, and could accommodate children with complex needs and disabilities.
The charity now uses a pay-it-forward scheme that allows customers to make a donation so a disabled child could have a free session.
This enables disabled children to go paddle boarding using Mr Peters' adapted boards at no cost.
11-year old Oliva from Somerset is blind and had not had a positive experience on the water.
Her mother Emmy said since connecting with the charity her daughter has grown in confidence.
"I saw her standing up on the water and I was just stunned and lost for words at how brave she was," said Miss Hearle.
"She's a different confident person now."
"Liv had swimming lessons when she was younger and they didn't go very well but since doing paddle boarding she's taken them up again.
Miss Hearle said her family "needed something like this" after the lockdowns.
"It's been life changing," she said.
Seven-year-old Oscar from Somerset is an incomplete paraplegic after suffering a spinal cord injury at the age of four.
His mum Nikki Arnold said paddle boarding is important for her family to do together after a difficult pandemic.
"Oscar couldn't to do any physio for a year, he really needed this," she said.
"We're so lucky because Ben is the only person in the UK with these boards that allow disabled people to take part.
Mr Peters said: "Facilities to help families that use social care services were just not there during Covid, so being able to provide ways to help disabled children get out there and get socialised again is everything."
He said he will install a mobile disabled changing unit in 2022 to help more disabled people access his service.
