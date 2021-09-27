Bristol art group reveal climate change-inspired mural
A new mural by a women's street art group is highlighting the dangerous levels of air pollution in their area.
The mural, located off St Mark's Road in Easton, Bristol, is the latest work by Peace of Art group.
Unveiled during The Great Big Green Week, it was created to raise awareness of air pollution caused by wood burning stoves.
Aumairah Hassan said: "We're delighted with how the mural has turned out [and] locals were really supportive."
Peace of Art - made up of Emily Richards, Aumairah Hassan, Safina Khan and Manazzar Siddique - partnered with community-led project Saaf Hava, run by Residents Against Dirty Energy (RADE) and Council of Bristol Mosques on the project.
It features influences from different cultures, including peacock and paisley shapes common in South Asian art, in an attempt to be more inclusive.
The artists said wood burning stoves were a real issue in parts of Easton.
Burning fuels such as wood are known to harm the lungs and heart and produce tiny particles called PM 2.5.
Mrs Hassan said: "When people think about air pollution they think about cars, trucks and buses whereas in the locality of where the mural is actually being painted there is a real issue of PM 2.5."
In May, the government put into force restrictions on the sale of house coal and wet wood for household burning in England.
Mrs Hassan said wood burning stoves in particular were "an uncomfortable conversation" to have as many locals own them.
"It's trying to, excuse the pun, but ignite that conversation without offending people because I think a lot of people who have wood burning stoves don't really understand the implications," she said.
In Bristol, particulate air pollution and nitrogen dioxide contribute to 300 deaths a year, according to the city council.
Saaf Hava aims to install 20 real-time-tracking sensors in Easton to monitor the levels of PM 2.5, with two already installed.
The mural is one of 17 climate-change inspired art installations led by Vanguard, who are also behind the Bristol Street Art: The Evolution of a Global Movement' exhibition at the Mshed.
