Tributes paid to Bristol community leader Amjid Ali
- Published
A community leader who was devoted to raising awareness of organ donation in Muslim communities has died following complications caused by Covid.
Amjid Ali, from Stapleton, Bristol, passed away at the age of 53, on 17 September.
He had successfully advocated for changes in Islamic guidance to allow for organ donation in the UK.
Colleagues said he was "integral" to the Muslim community and that he "held many communities together".
Mr Ali spent 23 years on dialysis before receiving a kidney transplant in 2011 from his nephew.
He volunteered his time informing black, Asian and minority ethnic [BAME] communities of chronic kidney illnesses.
Mr Ali contracted Covid-19 on 27 August and was admitted to Southmead Hospital on the 2 September. He died two weeks later.
His daughter, Sophia Iman Ali, said she is proud to have had him as her role model and inspiration.
"Dad was someone who continuously gave us strength after years of him enduring mental and physical pain," she said.
"Having him around brought not only smiles but peace to our hearts."
Mr Ali's wife, Lubna Ali, and his sister, Naseem Akhtar, said: "There is a hole in both of our hearts and nothing will ever fill that."
An advisor to Avon and Somerset Police, Mr Ali also helped to found the Bristol Muslim Cultural Society [BMCS] and was an important mediator between faith groups in the UK.
Family friend and member of BMCS, Rizwan Ahmed, described Mr Ali as a "pioneer" and said he hopes his "legacy will live on".
"He was a voice for the community who brought about a positive change. He will leave a huge hole in the city that we will struggle to fill," he said.
Strategic director of charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality [SARI], Alex Raikes, added that Mr Ali was "serious about making things better for others".
"For SARI, Amjid was a friend, ally, mentor and guide," she said.
"An incredibly humble man who would resolve any conflicts between faith groups in the city and believed in unity."
