Bristol cancer survivor bids for better mental health care
A young cancer survivor has called on the government to fund mental health care from the point of diagnosis.
Hollie Birchenough, 26, from Bristol, was diagnosed with a liposarcoma at the age of 17 and treated within a week.
But she said she had no mental health support afterwards and has suffered 10 to 15 panic attacks a day since and "felt like she was waiting to die".
Teenage Cancer Trust has been leading the campaign with her in the hope others do not endure the same struggle.
Miss Birchenough said she had no help after being diagnosed with the cancer of the fatty tissue in her leg, and discharged from hospital.
She said: "I was done in a week and there was no reassurance, no, 'you're going to get through this'.
"I just felt like I was waiting to die for 10 years. It felt numb and like I was losing my mind.
"To then ask for more help when you feel lucky to even be alive feels just too overwhelming."
The Trust said specialist psychological support is under-resourced and often "reactive", meaning young people may only get the support they need when things "are really bad".
It has asked the Department for Health and Social Care to consider the call in its upcoming spending review.
A study by the charity exploring young people's mental health during and after treatment showed they had reported anxiety, felt loneliness, faced depression and had experienced panic attacks.
Miss Birchenough said: "I spent a long time disassociating and supressing what was happening in my head. I had 10 to 15 panic attacks a day at work and I didn't know why."
'Free from fear'
She reached out and got help from a psychiatrist in 2020
"Therapy is the only thing that builds you up again to be free from fear," she added.
"There are hundreds out there who have gone through what I did. It doesn't have to be that way."
A Teenage Cancer Trust spokeswoman said the campaign was calling for all young people to have access to support from the point of diagnosis.
"Without access to early, and on-going specialist support, a young person's poor mental health could outlive their cancer diagnosis."
