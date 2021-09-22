BBC News

Cyclist injured after being hit by lorry in Bristol

image captionEmergency services were called to Priory Road in Clifton

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by a lorry.

Police were called to Priory Road in the Clifton area of Bristol at around 08:50 BST on Wednesday.

All three emergency services attended the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A number of neighbouring roads, including Elmdale and Tyndall's Park Road, between Whiteladies Road and Woodlands Road, have been closed. An investigation is underway.

image captionPolice have closed a number of roads

