Blaise Castle, Oldbury Court and Snuff Mills set to charge to park
Parking charges are to be introduced at a number of Bristol parks despite objections from residents.
Pay and display machines will be installed at Blaise Castle, Oldbury Court and Snuff Mills in November and December.
Drivers will be charged £1 for an hour, £2 for two hours and £3 for five hours. The charges will apply seven days a week between 09:00 and 18:00.
Deputy Mayor Asher Craig said the new charges would "generate vital funds".
A number of waiting restrictions, including double and single yellow lines, will also be installed on several roads surrounding the sites in the next few weeks.
A petition launched to stop the plans, which were first revealed in June 2018, received more than 1,000 signatures at the time.
The council said changes were being brought in to help manage parking at the sites and to enable investment in all of Bristol's parks and green spaces.
Ms Craig, who has responsibility for communities, equalities and public health, added: "Our parks and green spaces are already hugely popular with Bristolians and we want to ensure they remain attractive places to visit for future generations.
"As well as taking care of natural and heritage assets across the city, we plan to host more events and activities and improve play, café, and toilet facilities."
She added this would require "significant investment" which the new charges would generate "during a time when the council is under increasing financial pressure due to government cuts and the impacts of the pandemic".
Parking for Blue Badge holders and motorcycles with two wheels will be free with no time limits.
Warning signs will be in place in car parks ahead of the changes going live later in the year.
