airport inquiry
By Pete Simson
BBC Radio Bristol political reporter
- Published
As you approach Bristol Airport from the City, there's a tiny right hand turn which takes you into the equally tiny village of Felton. Blink and you'll miss it. On a scorching July day, it's here I meet Claire and Neil, who live with their young son and flock of chickens. For a passionate opponent of the Airport's expansion, Claire has a surprising affinity with flying, "I grew up in Switzerland and have family in Ireland and Poland. I used to fly as an unaccompanied minor from the age of 5 and would get to meet the pilot, I loved it. I love travelling. I'm not against any of that," but she adds, "we've got to get real now."
Their home shares the same Mendip countryside as Bristol Airport less than 2 miles away. Government Inspectors have spent the last three months listening to evidence from all sides, and will have to decide whether or not they can expand their passenger numbers, flights, car-parking spaces, increasing jobs in the process. It's a huge decision.
On the other side of the hill, as the jet engines roar for take-off, another opponent shares his somewhat contradictory emotions, "Part of me is quite excited listening to that." Steve Hogg is the Independent Councillor for the village of Wrington and despite being a fervent critic of the expansion plans, it turns out he's a trained pilot. "People have called me a hypocrite. But there's a difference between pootling around in a microlight and five thousand extra cars on the greenbelt." For Steve, the issue has united local people like no other, "the other weekend I spoke at an Extinction Rebellion protest, then met with local [conservative] MP Liam Fox. We are all singing from the same hymn sheet."
Local people however also happen to work at Bristol Airport, and in the summer I was given access to some of their loyal, everyday staff. Christine is the Terminal Operations controller, overseeing the day to day running of the Airport, "When I was younger my parents used to bring me and brother here to watch planes at the end of the runway. I always wanted to work here." The animosity hurts, especially as, "we don't make the big decisions but we are doing the daily things to do our bit, things no one notices unless you work here."
The Airport does indeed have plans to become "net zero" by 2030. An impressive feat in isolation, but given this target doesn't include emissions from flights or those travelling to and from the Airport it's led to accusations of "greenwashing." Later that morning Procurement Manager Susannah proudly explains the work they are doing to reduce emissions from buying sustainable products to using electric vehicles on site. Her straight talking manner is endearing, and when I challenge her on the contradiction of doing this whilst increasing flights, I get a most un-corporate response. "Will you stop going on holiday? Will you stop flying because of carbon? If you ask that of everybody, I'm not sure they will." It's her firmly held belief that technology will make the industry less polluting in time, as cleaner ways to fly are developed.
Back in Felton, it's a belief that's enthusiastically welcomed by Claire, "Fabulous. Do that. Get the planes running on clean fuels, with less noise. Then come back and ask us to expand."
The enquiry into Bristol Airport's expansion is due to end in October.