airport inquiry

The Airport does indeed have plans to become "net zero" by 2030. An impressive feat in isolation, but given this target doesn't include emissions from flights or those travelling to and from the Airport it's led to accusations of "greenwashing." Later that morning Procurement Manager Susannah proudly explains the work they are doing to reduce emissions from buying sustainable products to using electric vehicles on site. Her straight talking manner is endearing, and when I challenge her on the contradiction of doing this whilst increasing flights, I get a most un-corporate response. "Will you stop going on holiday? Will you stop flying because of carbon? If you ask that of everybody, I'm not sure they will." It's her firmly held belief that technology will make the industry less polluting in time, as cleaner ways to fly are developed.