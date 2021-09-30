Two men guilty of affray after man shot in buttocks
Two men involved in a fight in which a man was shot twice in the buttocks have been convicted of affray.
Taurean Thompson and Adelaja Brown were seen on dashcam and mobile phone footage during a fight on Hill Street, Bristol, on 14 December 2020.
Thompson and Brown, both 31,were found guilty of affray but cleared of GBH with intent at Bristol Crown Court,
Andre Williams, 31, was also cleared of GBH and Tyree Sutherland, 31, was found not guilty of possession of a firearm.
The court heard Shaquille Thompson suffered multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds, following the fight in broad daylight in Kingswood.
Prosecutor Jenny Tallentire told the court: "Shaquille Thompson was attacked, shot twice - once in each buttock - and stabbed in the buttock and then 'pistol whipped' kicked and punched all in front of horrified witnesses in cars, a bus and in their homes."
One eye witness, who was in a car with her baby, said she phoned police and tried to drive away because she was terrified.
Following the attack, Shaquille Thompson was rescued by a stranger and taken to Southmead Hospital.
The court heard Shaquille Thompson may have been involved in the robbery of two Rolex watches, belonging to Brown and Williams, a few days before the attack on 10 December 2020.
Brown, who worked as a youth offending mentor for Bristol City Council, claimed he had had taken no part in the violence.
He told the court he had been stabbed by Shaquille Thompson in the fight whilst trying to act as a peacekeeper to get the watches back.
Thompson also denied having any part in the shooting, claiming Shaquille Thompson brought the gun to the scene and must have been accidentally shot when they tried to take it off him.
