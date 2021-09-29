Love Saves the Day to move to new location for anniversary event
- Published
A popular city music festival is set to return to Bristol next year from a new location to mark its 10-year anniversary.
Loves Saves the Day will be held at the Ashton Court Estate to mark a “new chapter”.
The festival will take place during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend.
Founder Tom Paine said: “It’s time for a new chapter in the Love Saves story.”
The festival, which has been running in Eastville Park since 2015, moved to Clifton Downs this year and attracted some 60,000 visitors.
But other major events such as Glastonbury and Boomtown Fair cancelled their events due to uncertainty around Covid restrictions.
Organisers described the festival's 10-year journey as “quite a ride”.
Mr Paine said: “It’s phenomenal to see the growth over the last 10 years. Starting out in the early days at Castle Park, then to Eastville and more recently the Downs… it’s been quite a ride.
“But now it’s time for a new chapter in the Love Saves story and Ashton Court is an incredibly exciting move for us.
“It’s going to allow us to really expand the event in so many ways; bigger and more spectacular stages, bigger capacities and the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had.”
The festival is set to take place on June 2 and 3.