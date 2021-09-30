Woman left 'trapped in own home' waiting for knee surgery
A 70-year-old woman says she has been left "trapped like a prisoner" in her home and "near the end of her tether with pain", waiting for knee surgery.
Maggie Bristow, from Bristol, has been waiting more than a year for surgery and now has to wait another 18 months.
She said: "I understand how people can get suicidal, because I've felt that way - you've got no way out of pain."
North Bristol NHS Trust said it was "working hard to restore services to pre-Covid levels".
The number of people waiting for routine operations and procedures in England is at its highest level since 2007.
Currently, some five million people are waiting for routine operations and procedures - many of whom are in pain.
'Stuck in the system'
Ms Bristow said she was "in pain all the time," and her "whole life has been put on hold".
"Every time I move my knee in any way it's like a knife cutting and it's absolute agony," she said.
"I'm in so much pain, I'm struggling to do anything. I'm trapped like a prisoner in my own home."
She said if she could pay for private treatment to avoid the wait she would.
"I would have to sell my house and then where would I live?," she said.
"So I'm stuck, I'm stuck in the system."
Barbara Flannery, 74, from Yate, has had a knee operation at Southmead Hospital cancelled three times since July.
She said when she called the hospital, she was told they did not know when she would get a new appointment as they were in "such a mess".
"I'm a bit like a pregnant lady, I've got a suitcase packed in the spare bedroom which I packed in July ready for the first operation," she said.
"But I just can't keep on waiting forever."
In a statement, the NHS Trust "sincerely apologised" to any patients who had experienced delays.
"Due to the unprecedented pressures placed on the hospital as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, some patients have been waiting far longer than normal for planned operations," a spokesman said.
"We understand how disruptive and distressing this will have been.
"We are working hard to restore services to pre-Covid levels, and to help those whose planned care has been postponed."
