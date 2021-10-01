Bristol University: Professor David Miller sacked over Israel comments
A University of Bristol professor being investigated over comments he made about Israel has been sacked.
Prof David Miller accused the country of wanting to "impose [its] will all over the world", the Jewish Chronicle reported.
Dozens said the comments were "inciting hatred against Jewish students".
The university said a disciplinary hearing found Prof Miller did not meet the standards of behaviour it expects from its staff.
In a statement the university said: "We have a duty of care to all students and the wider university community, in addition to a need to apply our own codes of conduct consistently and with integrity.
"Balancing those important considerations, and after careful deliberation...the university has concluded that Prof Miller's employment should be terminated with immediate effect."
It said the university regards the "principle of academic freedom as fundamental" and would like to "reiterate that we take any risk to stifle that freedom seriously".
'Call for action'
The investigation included an independent report, the university said, which considered the "important issue of academic freedom of expression and found that Prof Miller's comments did not constitute unlawful speech".
In a video, circulated online, Prof Miller, who is professor of political sociology and a member of the School for Policy Studies, reportedly said Jewish student groups, who had lodged formal complaints about his views, were part of a "drive to stop anyone speaking out about Palestine".
The All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Anti-Semitism (APPG) accused Prof Miller of "inciting hatred against Jewish students".
More than 100 politicians also called for action over the comments, made in February.
At the time, the Support David Miller campaign said it was "appalled" that the University of Bristol had launched an "unnecessary investigation" into Prof Miller's comments.
It said: "Every academic and student in the country should be deeply concerned about this coordinated attack on academic freedom."
The university said Prof Miller has a right of internal appeal.
