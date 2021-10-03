Bristol endometriosis circus show helps women 'speak out'
- Published
A circus artist who struggled to get her endometriosis diagnosed for 24 years has created an online show to raise awareness of the issue.
The Endo Warriors performances tackle conversations on menstruation, pain and endometriosis symptoms.
Justine Squire said she wanted to break down taboos around women's bodies to help people speak out about their experiences and get diagnosed.
Money raised from the show will go to Nottingham charity Endo Support United.
Mrs Squire said the emotional support the circus sector showed her after her diagnosis had inspired her to do the show.
"After many examinations and ultrasounds, doctors said I didn't have anything wrong with me and said I was just unfortunate to have painful periods," she said
She experienced "unbearable pain" during menstruation and ovulation and said she knew something was wrong.
"The experience affected my mental health after being told the pain was not real for so long," she said.
Her diagnosis was made in May.
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere inside the body.
It can be incredibly painful, and can take years to diagnose.
There is no known cure.
"Painful periods, painful bleeding, fertility issues these are not easy things to discuss. It's unfathomable that people go through this unheard," Mrs Squire added.
She has since volunteered for Endo Support United, which focuses on young people experiencing symptoms of the disease.
Its co-founder Keri Dixon said funds raised from the show would help it recover from the "financial difficulty" of the pandemic.
"Like so many charities, we've struggled to fund-raise through the pandemic, so now we're trying to rally support to help us keep going," she said.
The money will go towards its support work for young adults with endometriosis.
"We don't want others to go through this. Things need to change," she added.
The online performances end on 3 October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk