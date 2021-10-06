Lloyds building in Bristol to be sold and 2,300 staff moved
- Published
A landmark city centre office building is to be sold and thousands of employees moved.
Lloyds Banking Group has told staff who work at Canons House in Bristol they will be transferred to a nearby office in 2022.
The group has owned the building since it was built in 1990 and says it will now be put up for sale.
In a statement it said hybrid working adopted during the pandemic meant all its staff could now work in one office.
"This announcement is in line with the proposed hybrid working plan that the group has announced." the statement said.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we expect around 80% of our people will have a hybrid workstyle,"
Jeremy Hayward, Group Ambassador for Lloyds in the South West, said: "Today we have announced plans to bring our Bristol-based teams together in one location.
"We will be investing in the area by renovating our Harbourside office, where all our people will work from in future, and will be putting our Canons House office up for sale."
About 2,300 staff work for Lloyds in Bristol and, when the move is complete, will all be based at the group's Harbourside office, next to Canons House.
The company's statement added: "By having our colleagues based in one large site in the city, rather than two under-occupied large buildings, which require heating and lighting, we will significantly reduce our environmental impact in the city of Bristol.
"We would like to discuss the sale of the site with the council, to see if there are occupiers, developers or investors who may be interested in investing in Bristol and the redevelopment of this very prominent site."
