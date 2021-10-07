BBC News

Bristol Portway road closes after motorbike and HGV collide

Image caption, The A4 Portway is shut in both directions from the A4162 Sylvan Way to Roman Way

A serious collision involving a motorbike and a HGV has closed a main route into Bristol.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the A4 Portway near Sea Mills at about 05:53 BST.

The road is shut in both directions from the A4162 Sylvan Way to Roman Way.

Emergency services are at the scene and Avon and Somerset Police has advised motorists to find an alternative route. There is also no access for pedestrians.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Avonmouth, Southmead and Temple were at the scene.

The service said on Twitter: "The road is closed in both directions, and is expected to be closed for some time. We are asking that you avoid the area at this time."

Image caption, Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene

