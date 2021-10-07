Bristol Portway road closes after motorbike and HGV collide
- Published
A serious collision involving a motorbike and a HGV has closed a main route into Bristol.
The crash happened on the southbound side of the A4 Portway near Sea Mills at about 05:53 BST.
The road is shut in both directions from the A4162 Sylvan Way to Roman Way.
Emergency services are at the scene and Avon and Somerset Police has advised motorists to find an alternative route. There is also no access for pedestrians.
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious RTC near Sea Mills on the Portway in Bristol.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) October 7, 2021
There is currently no access for pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/jGPnQ5yXbV
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Avonmouth, Southmead and Temple were at the scene.
The service said on Twitter: "The road is closed in both directions, and is expected to be closed for some time. We are asking that you avoid the area at this time."
The collision involved one HGV and one motorcycle.— Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) October 7, 2021
Police and ambulance colleagues are also in attendance.
