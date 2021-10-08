Tributes paid to Bristol motorcyclist who died in Portway crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a HGV have said he "will always be in our hearts".
Tony Wring, 59, from Bedminster, died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A4 Portway near Bristol at about 05:45 BST on Thursday.
In a statement, his family said he was "a man that everyone loved and everyone will miss".
The company he worked for said he was "a much-loved and well-respected" colleague.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to get in contact.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene of the crash.
The Portway was shut at Sea Mills from Sylvan Way to Bridge Valley Road as specialist collision investigators worked into the early evening, when it was re-opened.
Mr Wring worked for the Bristol Waste Company which said: "Tony was a much-loved and well-respected friend and colleague and those of us lucky enough to have known him will be aware of what a momentous loss this is.
"Our absolute priority now is to support Tony's family in whatever ways we can."
