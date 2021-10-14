NHS dentists: Concern as two South Gloucestershire surgeries turn private
A patients' group says it is concerned over a lack of access to NHS dentists in South Gloucestershire after two surgeries turned private.
Frampton and Flaxpits surgeries say NHS targets can not be reached without putting patients and staff at risk. and they must go private to survive.
Vicky Marriott, of Healthwatch, an independent statutory body representing patients, said not having an option to have NHS care was a "real concern".
NHS Dentistry was asked for comment.
In a letter to patients, Dr Dimitri Haddjeri, dentist at Framptom and Flaxpits surgeries, said "target-driven, high-volume dentistry" was "not fit for purpose" and did not put the patient first.
He said NHS targets could not be reached without putting patients and staff at risk.
Ms Marriott said there were "enormous problems" for people trying to find NHS care across South Gloucestershire, Bristol and North Somerset.
"Between July and September this year, in Bristol alone, we've had 73 people contact us saying that they've been emailing or phoning every single dental practice to see if they can get treatment and haven't been able to," she said.
'Not viable for me'
"The fact that patients don't have a choice and are being offered private care and not having an option to have NHS care is a real concern," she added.
Carer Sean Burgess said he was on Universal Credit and would not be able to afford to continue using Frampton Dental Surgery.
"I get £500 a month. I've got to buy my food and things like that so it's just not viable for me. If you're on Universal Credit it only covers NHS treatment," he added.
Jane Conlon, who has been a patient at Flaxpits dental surgery for 40 years, said she was disappointed with the decision.
"This was expected at some point and it isn't a huge surprise," she said. "I think it's a sign of the times."
