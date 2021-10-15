Lawrence Hill: Man arrested after young man dies in attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man, believed to be in his late teens, was attacked in the street.
Police were called to the incident in Hayes Close in Lawrence Hill, Bristol, on Thursday at 18:20 BST.
A man was found with significant injuries and died at the scene.
Another man has now been arrested and remains in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A cordon is in place and roads in the area have been closed to enable officers to carry out investigations.
Police have not yet released the identity of the young man who was attacked.
A police spokesperson said: "While his identity is not yet formally confirmed, his immediate family are aware and our hearts go out to them in their loss."
