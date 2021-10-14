Lawrence Hill: Murder probe after teenager assaulted
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy died in an "assault" on Thursday evening.
A witness told BBC Bristol they saw three teenagers fighting in Hayes Close in Lawrence Hill just before 18.30 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said the unidentified victim died at the scene after suffering "significant injuries".
Several roads in the area have been closed and the force confirmed the death is being investigated as murder.
'Significant injuries'
A spokeswoman said: "A young man believed to be in his late teens was found with significant injuries.
"Sadly he couldn't be saved and died at the scene.
"While his identity is not yet formally confirmed, his immediate family are aware and our hearts go out to them in their loss.
"They will now be supported by specially-trained officers.
"A cordon is in place and roads in the area are closed to enable officers to carry out investigations at the scene."
A witness who was walking home at the time said they saw three teenagers "scrapping" in the road.
They said initially they thought they were "play fighting" before "one of the boys fell to the floor".
The witness added: "The two other boys then ran off - before one of them also fell to the ground.
"When I realised it was a real street fight I got really scared."
