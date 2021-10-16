PCC: Basic manners could help tackle violence against women
Reducing violence against women should begin with teaching children basic manners, Avon and Somerset's police and crime commissioner has said.
Mark Shelford said it was "important" that young people learn to "treat each other well".
Addressing the murder of Sarah Everard by PC Wayne Couzens, he said the officer's actions had "destroyed" a lot of confidence in the police.
Now forces have got to "work so hard to rebuild that", he added.
'Physically sick'
Speaking at a meeting with parishes in Bath and North East Somerset on Wednesday, Mr Shelford said that the impact of Couzens' actions on the police's reputation left him feeling "physically sick", reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said it was up to officers to rebuild that trust and the service needed to tackle low-level sexual impropriety like wolf whistling early to prevent such behaviour escalating.
By the end of his three-year term as PCC Mr Shelford wants half of all cases of violence against women to reach court.
Currently just 11.2% of cases reach that milestone.
He said: "We've got to work so hard to rebuild that trust within the policing community."
The then-serving Met Police officer showed Ms Everard his warrant card in Clapham Common, south London, in March before arresting her under false pretences.
He was handed a whole life-term in September for the abduction, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.
'Absolutely unacceptable'
Avon and Somerset Police has since introduced a new officer verification process that allows members of the public to confirm the identity of any officer that they come into contact with.
Mr Shelford said he understood how angry many officers were about Couzens, and that it was up to junior commanders to make clear that misogyny in the force was "absolutely unacceptable".
He said Avon and Somerset Police takes allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and if there is a "particularly nasty" case he can dock the officer's pension.
Those powers have only been used once to date in Avon and Somerset after a former police officer was jailed for kicking a handcuffed teen in the face.
He added: "The other aspect is the education piece and getting into schools early.
"It's so important to teach our young to treat each other well, basic manners - where have they gone?"
