The zombie comic book series produced during lockdown
- Published
A comic shop employee has fulfilled his dream and produced his own graphic novel during lockdown.
Mike Ranahan always wanted to do more than just sell comics, he wanted to write his own.
Stuck at home during the first Covid lockdown, he commissioned artists and a whole production team to bring his story of the undead to life.
More than ten years since he first came up with the zombie inspired plot, it is due to go print in the new year.
Mr Ranahan, from Bristol, said: "It's one of those stories that has been rattling around my head for years and lockdown gave me the time I needed to concentrate on it."
Neverlast tells the story of a young couple who elope just as a zombie apocalypse begins.
Mr Ranahan said the project began as a "bucket list endeavour of sorts".
"I'm almost ready for a test print and once that is out of the way we'll see what else the world has in store for me," he said.
To make his idea come to life, he needed to find a team willing to work on his undead love.
He spent weeks auditioning and commissioning the perfect team from across the world from his home during last year's first lockdown.
In the end, he chose to work with Brazilian digital artist Leonardo Rocha, colourist Maja Opacic, from New York, with support from local artist Lee Carter.
Mr Ranahan added: "Getting this comic off the ground has allowed me to exercise some of the negativity I level at myself, there is still a way to go but I am not stopping with this one.
"I'm most proud of taking the risk, actually investing my savings into something tangible."
The initial print run of Neverlast is expected to be around 500 copies, which will be sold locally and in the UK.
Mr Ranahan said he was already working on the script for a sequel.
