Bristol Zoo's third Malayan mouse deer born in a decade
A mouse deer measuring just 20cm (eight inches) tall has become the third of its kind to be born at Bristol Zoo Gardens in the past decade.
Otis was born four weeks ago weighing just 430g (0.43kg).
Its keepers said its birth would help to improve dwindling mouse deer numbers.
They said the Malayan mouse deer resembled Disney's Bambi character and was developing into a "confident and healthy" specimen.
The zoo's team leader of small mammals Al Toyne said: "For the first few weeks his mother kept him hidden and he remained quite stationary in the undergrowth.
"But now he is moving around a lot on his own.
"He is quite active and confident and has started eating solids."
Bristol Zoo Gardens is working with other zoos across the world to sustain a captive population and secure the future of this species.
In 2020 a female mouse deer named Missandei, and born at Bristol Zoo Gardens, was moved to Ouwehands Zoo in the Netherlands as part of a European breeding programme.
Keepers said visitors to the zoo in Bristol could view Otis who was currently living in the zoo's fruit bats' enclosure.
"If people just stand quietly and watch patiently for a few minutes there is a very good chance of seeing Otis," it said.
