Bristol transport: Marvin Rees to consult on Park Street closure
Closing a major road to cars and offering free electric bike loans are among proposals for the future of Bristol's transport, its mayor said.
In his annual address to residents Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees reaffirmed his plans for a £4bn mass transit system, including an underground.
He said routes such as Park Street had been identified for closure, and the system would include new stations.
Bristol had a chance to put right "historic failures," Mr Rees said.
The bulk of his State of the City speech focused on outlining how the city had become fairer and more inclusive under his leadership, but there were several new announcements on transport.
"Our flagship policy remains the mass transit system including the underground," said Mr Rees
"All routes have been identified linking the north, east, south, and airport to the city centre."
He said a public consultation would be launched on the introduction of bus priority systems on the Wells Road, over the Downs and the whole of the A4018.
Mr Rees, speaking at the Wills Memorial Building also said the public would be asked to comment on "proposals to remove parking that causes congestion on key routes and the closure of Park Street to private cars".
"This has the potential to reinvent public realm up to the Triangle and remove rat-runs from the Downs," he said, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Rees said Bristol City Council had submitted the full business case for the city centre Clean Air Zone, due to come into force next year, and was negotiating a package of support with the Government.
This included £2m for clean buses, £720,000 for a new cycle scheme, free electric bike loans and cycle training, free bus tickets, discounts on car club membership, support to buy electric cars and financial support to upgrade polluting vehicles.
"Over half a century ago, Bristol lost its trams and, 20 years ago, lost out on an opportunity for 'supertrams'," said Mr Rees.
"This was down to poor leadership, impenetrable council structures, and regional squabbles.
"We have the opportunity today to get beyond these historical failures and deliver something transformative."
