Lorry plunges into Bristol city centre harbour
- Published
A lorry has plunged into the water of a city centre harbour.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the lorry in Bristol Harbour at 07:19 BST on Thursday.
The service said no one was injured but it has evacuated any nearby boats and put cordons in place near to the truck.
Three fire engines, one heavy rescue tender, a boat and firefighters are using winches to stop the lorry from sinking.
