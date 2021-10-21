Lawrence Hill murder: Tribute paid to victim Dontae Davis
The family of an 18-year-old man who died after being assaulted have paid tribute to him.
Dontae Davis, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, died in the Lawrence Hill area of the city on 14 October.
His family said he was a "ray of light with a distinctive cheeky smile, that would shine through any room he entered".
Kairon Sawyers, 19, of Whitchurch, Bristol, has been charged with Mr Davis' murder.
The family statement said: "Dontae was strong, loving, caring, charming and a thoughtful son, brother, nephew and a friend to all.
"[He was] a young man of justice who always loved to do right for others and loved football, music and online gaming with his siblings and friends.
"He was a family-oriented person who was playful and loved spending time with his younger siblings. His heart was pure and his intentions were true and never half-hearted and we as a family are deeply saddened by this tragic loss."
A 17-year-old teenager has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Avon and Somerset Police have asked for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.
