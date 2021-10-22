Ex-mayoral candidate Samuel Williams threatened with knife in Bristol park
- Published
A former West of England mayoral candidate says he was shocked to be threatened with a knife after challenging two suspected bike thieves.
Samuel Williams was walking through Victoria Park, in south Bristol, when he spotted two teenage boys with a bicycle and bolt cutters.
When he asked them about the bike, one of them pulled out what Mr Williams described as "a very large blade".
He said the rise in knife crime in Bristol was a "huge concern".
The former mayoral candidate said he was on his way to a local cafe at lunchtime when he spotted the pair and asked them about the bike, which they said belonged to them.
He added: "I said 'you don't mind me calling the police then, as there has been a lot of bike theft', at which point much to my surprise I saw one of them bend down and pull a really large knife from beside the bench where they were sitting, and proceeded to threaten me with it."
Mr Williams said he "maybe stupidly" did not walk away and continued to challenge the two teenagers, who then ran away leaving the bicycle behind.
'Really shocked'
Earlier this week, hundreds of people attended a public meeting to allay concerns about knife crime in the city, following the death of an 18-year-old man found with fatal stab wounds in Hayes Close, Lawrence Hill, last Thursday.
Mr Williams said despite his experience as a youth worker, he was "really shocked" to have a knife pulled on him.
"This is a huge concern for me, that we're seeing increasing knife crime in and across Bristol," he said.
"And we're not talking about old, hardened criminals, we're talking about teenagers.
"It should be a huge concern for all of us across the city."
An Avon and Somerset Police spokeswoman said the two suspects were thought to be in their mid to late teens.
One was described as slim, wearing a black tracksuit and a white baseball cap, while the other was stockier and was also wearing dark clothing and a dark beanie hat.
The force asked anyone with information to contact 101.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk