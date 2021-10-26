Bristol priest loses faith in police after assault response
- Published
A parish priest has lost faith in police who he said failed to investigate when he was injured in a violent assault on church grounds.
Father Colin Mason, of Sacred Heart Church in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, was attacked by four men who fractured his eye socket on 20 August.
While initially helpful, Avon and Somerset Police "did nothing" to investigate the case, he said.
The force acknowledged the complaint and said it was reviewing its service.
Fr Mason said on the night of the attack the church hall had been rented for a party with the agreement that it would end at 22:00 BST.
When loud music could still be heard more than an hour later, he went to the hall to ask them to end the party.
"Four blokes bundled me outside and one of them beat me up, so I was lying on the grass covered in blood," he said.
The priest said the initial police response was good, with four officers attending to close the party down and an ambulance was called to take him to Southmead Hospital.
However, he said, officers promised to follow-up by taking down the name and contact details of the person who booked the party.
But he heard nothing and contacted the police more than a month later to be told the case had been "filed".
"To say they had closed the case was astonishing. They closed it with no investigation whatsoever.
"It doesn't give you confidence in the police if they are not prepared to investigate violent crime," said Fr Mason.
'Confidence gone'
He has now written a letter of complaint asking for the case to be reopened and seeking reassurance there will be a "proper investigation".
"There's an issue of public confidence and it says to the man who led the attack that they can continue doing violent things with impunity.
"I feel a lack of trust in the police. My confidence has gone," he said.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said the complaint had been passed to the area patrol inspector and the force could make no further comment until the review had concluded.
