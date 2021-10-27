Kill the Bill: Mood changed when riot police arrived, court told
A man accused of setting fire to police vehicles during a Kill the Bill protest has told a court the mood changed when officers changed into riot gear.
Ryan Roberts said he was at the event in Bristol in March because he thought new legislation would ban peaceful protest.
Officers started pushing the crowd back from a police station where protesters had gathered, Bristol Crown Court heard.
The 25-year-old denies seven charges.
Under questioning from his barrister, Mr Roberts said he attended the demonstration because he thought the new Police and Crime Bill would "ban peaceful protest all together and so there would be no freedom of speech''.
He added he thought the police should be defunded and "looked into".
Mr Roberts, from Easton, Bristol, told the court when police changed into PSU (riot) gear, they started pushing the crowd back from Bridewell Police Station.
"I saw pushing, shoving, hitting with shields and batons," he said
'Carried away'
Asked what he hoped to achieve by his actions, he said he wanted to get the police to leave.
He acknowledged he had been seen on CCTV attacking the windows of the police station and said he "got carried away".
The trial heard earlier he had thrown missiles at officers.
It is alleged Mr Roberts, who admits he had been drinking alcohol and smoked cannabis during the day, urged others to roll over a mobile police station before trying to set two police vans on fire.
He denied lighting any fire in relation to the mobile police station and regarding a stationary police van, he said he was lighting bin bags and rubbish to get the vehicle to leave.
He added it "would have got more damaged if it hadn't left", but denies shouting "go bang", adding he did not think anyone was inside.
Mr Roberts acknowledged a video showing him putting burning material under a moving police van and said he was trying to make it move as he wanted to keep space between police and protestors.
"I didn't want any more violence," he said.
Mr Roberts is accused of riot, two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, two counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and two counts of attempted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
The trial continues.
