Cotham Hill: Consultation begins over permanent pedestrian access
- Published
A public consultation on plans to make increased pedestrian access on a Bristol street permanent has begun.
Cotham Hill in Clifton was temporarily pedestrianised in April to allow outdoor trading and reduce traffic and pollution.
Now local residents are invited to give their views on making the changes permanent.
The council said initial engagement revealed pedestrianisation was a high priority for the residents.
Following the engagement survey last year, the temporary road closure to through traffic on Cotham Hill was introduced in April.
Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: "We now want to engage with the community on plans for making this scheme permanent. Our aim is to deliver more liveable neighbourhoods right across the city that are free from traffic congestion and pollution."
'Destination high street'
Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "We are pleased that we have supported businesses and boosted our local economy as a result of this temporary road closure since April."
The closure also meant increased space for businesses and residents for loading and deliveries and provided outdoor trading opportunities.
Local trader Dan Williams, owner of Coffee and Beer, said: "This road closure has allowed us to open and trade since April using outdoor space.
"The scheme is helping to cement Cotham Hill as an independent, destination high street where people now have access to more space for a stroll, or to browse and support the variety of great businesses in a cleaner environment.''
The Cotham Hill Permanent Scheme Consultation will run between 25 October and 30 November 2021.