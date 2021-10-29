Massive Attack auctions Banksy prints to support vulnerable
A pair of rare Banksy prints are being auctioned off to help support vulnerable people in Bristol and Malawi.
Massive Attack's Grant "Daddy G" Marshall donated the artworks to raise money for charities Temwa and Aid Box Community (ABC).
The prints I Fought The Law and Bomb Middle England will go under the hammer on Friday.
Mr Marshall said it was an "easy way to help raise some urgent funds".
The auction will be hosted by Vanguard and also feature works by artists including Inkie, Mr Jago, Dicy and Benjamin Ibebe.
The funds raised will be split between Temwa - which helps provide food security, water, sanitation and education in northern Malawi - and ABC - which supports refugees and people seeking asylum in Bristol.
This year Temwa lost a £250,000 grant due to the UK Government cutting its aid budget by around £4 billion annually.
After hearing about their plight, Mr Marshall donated the pair of limited-edition Banksy prints, one of which was given to his family by the artist early on in his career.
The Bristol-born musician said: "When we heard about the government funding Temwa lost earlier this year with the UK aid cuts, and the importance of the work Temwa does in Malawi, we felt compelled to help.
"Selling the Banksy prints via the Vanguard charity auction seemed an easy way to help raise some urgent funds needed."
The lot will also include an original painting by Bristol artist Dale DvNM Collins and a painting by internationally known African artist Benjamin Ibebe.
Jo Hook, director of Temwa, said the funds generated would go "directly towards purchasing large numbers of fruit trees and agro-forestry trees" in time for Malawi's rainy season.
The auction will be managed by East Bristol Auctions and take place at Lost Horizon in St Jude's.
