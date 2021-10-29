Kill the Bill protester Ryan Roberts tried to torch police van
A man has been found guilty of trying to set fire to two police vehicles while officers were inside them, during a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Ryan Roberts, 25, was convicted of attempted arson with intent to endanger life for trying to set a police van alight on 21 March.
He was also found guilty of trying to set a second police van on fire, torching a police car and of riot.
Roberts was remanded in custody to be sentenced after a psychiatric report.
He denied a total of seven charges connected to the riot in Bristol city centre after a protest turned violent.
He attempted to set fire to a police van with one officer inside near Bridewell Police Station, and was found guilty of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Roberts was also found guilty of attempted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, for trying to set a second police van alight with seven officers inside.
Two alternative counts of attempted arson were left to lie on the court file. Roberts was further convicted of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered for setting light to a police car.
The jury also found Roberts guilty of one count of riot and one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, in respect of the torching of a mobile police station.
Footage from the riot showed Roberts pushing pieces of flaming cardboard beneath two police vans, and placing industrial bins around an already partially burnt-out police car and setting them alight.
He told an officer inside one of the vans he would "go bang", it was claimed.
The 25-year-old from Easton, Bristol, told the court he was at the event because he thought new legislation would ban peaceful protest.
In his evidence, Roberts said he got "carried away" fighting for freedom of speech.
Roberts' actions caused nearly £31,000 of damage to police vehicles, and £41,350 damage to the police station, the jury was told.
Sentencing will be deferred for at least six weeks for a psychiatric report to be prepared.
