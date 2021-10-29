BBC News

Severn Tunnel: Trains cancelled as flooding causes closure

Image caption, The Severn Tunnel will remain closed until a safety inspection has been carried out, said Great Western Railway

A rail tunnel connecting England to Wales has been closed due to flooding.

The Severn Tunnel, which connects South Gloucestershire to Monmouthshire, will remain closed throughout Friday evening.

The closure means that no trains are able to run between Bristol and Newport.

Great Western Railway said that the line would be closed until a safety inspection had been carried out.

The train operator tweeted the details of the disruption to services shortly before 19:30 BST.

Many services have already been cancelled and others are being diverted.

The four-mile Severn Tunnel, which opened in 1886, is the UK's longest main line rail tunnel.

