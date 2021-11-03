Kill the Bill: Nine in court over Bristol violence
- Published
Nine more people have appeared in court charged in connection with violence that broke out following a Kill the Bill protest.
Hundreds of people gathered outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March after the demonstration in Bristol.
In total 82 arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Police, of which 42 people have now been charged.
Two people have been cautioned while no further action will be taken against 25 others due to insufficient evidence.
The following people appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court earlier this week charged with riot:
- William Houlton, 19, from Compton Martin
- Callum Middleton, 30, of Swansea
- Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address
- Joseph Parry, 21, from Llanelli, south Wales
- Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier, Bristol
- Tyler Overall, 26, of Filton, South Gloucestershire
- Ailsa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier, Bristol
- Joseph Foster, 31, from Filton, South Gloucestershire
A ninth person, Alex Papadopoulos, 27, from Glastonbury, also appeared on charges of aggravated arson and theft of a police helmet.
They are all due to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 10 December.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk