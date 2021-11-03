Joshua Hall: Boy, 16, found guilty of murder
A 16-year-old boy who stabbed a teenager at least six times has been found guilty of murder.
The boy, who was 15 at the time, attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at the Cam sports ground in Gloucestershire in April after meeting up to "sort out their differences".
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was convicted at Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday.
The attack was so violent it almost severed one of Joshua's thumbs.
During a two-and-a-half week trial, prosecutor James Dawes QC told the jury there had been some hostility between the pair before Joshua's death.
This led to them arranging to meet at the Cam, near Dursley, on April 16.
'Exchanged words'
The defendant previously admitted arming himself with a knife which he concealed in his waistband, the court heard.
After the pair exchanged words they began pushing and shoving each other before the youth withdrew his knife and stabbed his victim at least six times.
The attack, which lasted less than two minutes, almost severed his thumb from his hand, and penetrated his abdomen and the top of his arm.
Despite quick medical intervention from paramedics called to the scene, Joshua died from his injuries at Southmead Hospital in Bristol the following day.
When officers arrived at the scene he told one: "It was me, I did it okay.
"I did it. I'm so sorry I didn't mean to, honestly. Why did I do it?"
Judge Mr Justice Chamberlain provisionally set a date for sentencing for 17 December while pre-sentence reports are obtained.