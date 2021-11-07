New details about Bedminster housing development revealed
Further details have been revealed about a large housing development in south Bristol.
The Bedminster Green project will see more than 2,000 new homes built on five sites in Bedminster.
Approval has already been granted for 496 homes on land close to Bedminster railway station and Victoria Park.
The details were revealed by Bristol City Council which is hoping to make up a funding shortfall for infrastructure with a government grant.
The report included news that one of the developers had promised to refurbish a "dilapidated" building in Victoria Park and pay towards a new cafe in the park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It also revealed that Bedminster station would not get a new entrance facing the housing development as originally envisaged.
The owners of two small plots of land may be forced to sell them to make way for a bus lane and footpath widening.
Few details have been provided about the new cafe, other than it will include public toilets and will be paid for partly by Dandara, which the council has named as a "development partner" for the Bedminster Green project.
Dandara is the developer behind plans for 295 homes at Little Paradise next door to St Catherine's Place, 21 affordable homes on the Little Paradise North car park, and a three-level multi-storey car park on the main Little Paradise car park.
Those plans were approved despite fierce opposition from residents in September last year.
