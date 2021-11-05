Bristol: Woman 'inappropriately touched' by stranger
- Published
A woman was "inappropriately touched" by a stranger on Saturday, police have said.
The victim, in her 20s, was walking on Colston Avenue in Bristol close to the war memorial between 23:00 and 23:30 BST when a man assaulted her
He is described as being about 5ft 11ins, slim, Asian and wearing a zipped three-quarter-length grey top and dark trousers.
Avon and Somerset Police want anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
