Bristol: Woman 'inappropriately touched' by stranger

Published
The woman was assaulted near the war memorial in Bristol city centre, police said

A woman was "inappropriately touched" by a stranger on Saturday, police have said.

The victim, in her 20s, was walking on Colston Avenue in Bristol close to the war memorial between 23:00 and 23:30 BST when a man assaulted her

He is described as being about 5ft 11ins, slim, Asian and wearing a zipped three-quarter-length grey top and dark trousers.

Avon and Somerset Police want anyone who saw the incident to contact them.

