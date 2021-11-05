Becky Watts: 'mindless' vandals deface memorial to Bristol teenager
A memorial to murdered schoolgirl Becky Watts has been vandalised for the second time this year.
Graffiti has been spray-painted on the box which holds a plaque commemorating the Bristol 16-year-old - who was killed in 2015.
It is the second time this year that the memorial, in St George's Park, Redfield, has been targeted.
Councillor Steve Pearce said he was "absolutely disgusted" at the "senseless act".
'Mindless vandalism'
The St George councillor and leader of the Labour Party group said he had reported the vandalism to Bristol Waste - who are responsible for cleaning the park - on Friday.
"I was assured that they will have the graffiti removed as soon as possible", he told BBC Bristol.
"If anyone has any knowledge of who committed this mindless vandalism, I would strongly encourage them to do the right thing and report it to the police."
In August pictures emerged of the same memorial covered in bright red graffiti.
It was later cleaned off and Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal to catch the people responsible.
The force has been contacted for comment on the latest vandalism.
Becky was killed and dismembered by step-brother Nathan Matthews at her Bristol home in 2015.
Matthews was sentenced to 33 years in prison and his girlfriend Shauna Hoare was given 17 years for manslaughter.
A review published in January 2020 said that agencies could not have foreseen the risk posed by the pair "to the extent they would murder her".
But it did say that the teenager was a "vulnerable young woman with a difficult past".
The report, by the Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership (KBSP), also ruled that Matthews and Hoare were "potentially vulnerable people with troubled and complicated backgrounds".
Despite 16 agencies working with all three in the six years leading up to Becky's death, it found that "none of the agencies" involved "knew of the connection between them".
