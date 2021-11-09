Clifton Village: traders say traffic restrictions are ruining area
- Published
Businesses say traffic restrictions are in danger of ruining the unique character of one Bristol area.
The number of parking spaces and made one street one-way in Clifton Village by the city council.
The authority said it wants to improve air quality and increase walking and cycling.
But more than 100 businesses have signed a letter calling for local residents to push for the restrictions to be removed.
The letter describes Clifton Village as a "real treasure", home to "independent traders that have survived the disaster of lockdowns".
It urges residents to lobby local councillors to review the restrictions, warning there is a danger of "irrevocable change" to the area if trade is threatened.
'Death by a thousand cuts'
Richard Davis, from DBM Wines on Princess Victoria Street, said Bristol City Council told him and other traders not to worry when the restrictions were first introduced.
"We were told it would be OK, in fact they said our trade would increase by 40%," he said.
But according to Mr Davis, the opposite has happened.
"A substantial amount of my business, and it's the same for a lot of traders here, comes from outside Clifton, from places like North Somerset.
"In a way the measures have done what they were set out to do - they've stopped traffic - but the message that has sent to people who used to drive here is 'don't come'."
"It's death by a thousand cuts. We've just come out of a pandemic, a lot of the businesses here borrowed money to get going again and now they've had their arm cut off."
He added that the number of small independent businesses was what made Clifton unique, and that was in danger of being eroded.
JP Van Hoeve, who runs clothing and gift shop About Face, said many of his customers, rather than turning to more environmentally-friendly modes of transport, were now shopping elsewhere.
"Because of pedestrianisation at least 40 parking spaces have gone, and they are what I would call high turnover spaces, people can park there for 30 minutes for free, do what they need to do and then off they go again," he said.
"We notice now when the weather is bad and people don't want to be walking about, the footfall really disappears.
"We have a lot of elderly customers from across the [Clifton Suspension] Bridge from places like Leigh Woods and Abbots Leigh who for one reason or another cannot walk that far and certainly cannot get on a bike."
'Improving air quality'
A Bristol City Council spokesperson said the restrictions had been brought in with the support of local ward councillors and followed a survey carried out last year which showed local residents supported reducing traffic in the area.
"We responded [to the survey] by creating an area to help improve air quality and the local environment, giving businesses and citizens more space and supporting recovery from the pandemic," they said.
"The consultation seeking people's views is still open and we would encourage everyone who lives, works or visits the area to take part, as we continue to closely monitor the impacts of the scheme and listen to feedback from businesses and the community."
The council added that blue badge holders can continue to park on double yellow lines on Princess Victoria Street for up to three hours.
