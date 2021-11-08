Bristol bus driver left shaken as bricks thrown at buses
- Published
The driver of a bus has been left shaken after bricks were thrown through a window as it was being driven.
Two double decker buses were vandalised in the early evening on the m1 route in Bristol on Friday and Saturday.
General manager for HCT Group south west Jimmy Sommerville said "luckily" no one was was hurt.
It is the latest in a series of incidents targeting buses in the city. Police have been notified and asked to comment.
The group, which runs metrobus, put out a Tweet on Monday morning warning passengers of disruption after "a number of journeys have had to be cancelled due to a high number of buses being vandalised".
Mr Sommerville added: "We've had two incidents over the weekend, the first in Inns Court and the other in Bamsfield, where we had youths throw bricks into the vehicles, damaging the windows.
"Luckily enough no one was sitting next to the windows or they would have been injured.
"The driver was shaken-up, you can imagine a big bang like that, is going to be upsetting."
He said the cost to repair the damage would be around £2,000 for each vehicle.
It is the latest in a series of attacks to hit the group, which also has a number of vehicles waiting for seat repairs after they were slashed.
The m1 runs from Cribbs Causeway to Hengrove Park via Patchway, Aztec West, Bradley Stoke, Stoke Gifford, University of West England, Broadmead, the city centre, Bedminster, Inns Court and Hengrove.
Mr Sommerville said he hoped to have the buses back on the road by Tuesday or Wednesday, but said they were currently waiting on replacement parts.
He added: "This has a huge impact on us and for the community. I've lived in Bristol for about 20 years and unfortunately it is a common thing, but it is really frustrating, it means that we can't deliver a service that we are expected to deliver."
If the buses continued to be targeted they would have to consider whether they would be taken out of service completely, removing what can be a vital service for many people, he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk