Health providers move into highest alert level
- Published
Two healthcare organisations say they are now in the highest level of alert due to increased pressure on services.
Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group said Covid-19 and "workforce challenges" were to blame.
Medical director Dr Peter Brindle said it was "the most challenging period we have ever experienced".
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust went into the highest level of alert - Opel 4 - on Monday.
The move to Opel 4 (Operations Pressure Escalation Level) means people are urged to stay away from emergency departments and minor injuries units unless absolutely necessary.
The move reflects the level of pressure hospitals, GP practices, mental health services and social care are under.
"Workforce challenges, increased demand, the ongoing impact of Covid-19, and a growing backlog of people waiting for planned care make this the most challenging period we have ever experienced," said Dr Brindle.
He said patients were being discharged as soon as they were well enough in order to free up beds and that people can take steps to help ease the pressure.
"The public can really help us here, by checking in on loved ones who might need extra support in the community and by ensuring they're ready to help out with discharge as soon as we call.
"At this stage, every hour counts. Your continuing support for loved ones at home will make all the difference this winter," he added.
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says it hopes it will be able to downgrade its status overnight if demand eases.
The number of patients with Covid-19 admitted to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital has almost doubled in the last week.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk