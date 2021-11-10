Bristol Greens disappointed as workplace parking levy stalls
Plans to charge employers for private parking to fund a city's transport scheme appear unlikely to be introduced in the short term.
A motion to introduce a fee for businesses in Bristol with more than 11 parking spaces was altered by the city council's ruling Labour group.
The amendment removed any firm commitment to pursuing the idea.
The motion was passed on Tuesday but the Green Party described the amendment as "disappointing".
The motion, proposed by the Green Party, estimated that £12m a year could be raised through the scheme.
Councillor David Wilcox, who put forward the workplace parking levy proposal, said he was "really disappointed" that Labour and Conservative councillors had "voted to weaken" the motion.
In a statement on the Green Party website he said: "By amending our motion to refer action back to the administration I'm afraid that this fantastic policy could be kicked down the road.
"Council approved a Green motion in 2016 calling for a Clean Air Zone in Bristol, and after years of delays by Marvin Rees this is only due to be introduced six years later.
"We have to have more ambition for Bristol than this - Labour's heel-dragging approach to transport is letting the city down."
In a post on Twitter the ruling Labour group said "a tax rise on working people needs more consideration and consultation than a one-hour council meeting".
It added that it had already set aside funds to look into the feasibility of a levy.
