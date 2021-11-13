Boy needs storage for hubcap collection of more than 200
A boy who replaces hubcaps for free with ones he finds on the roadside is running out of space to keep them.
Matthew, 15, who is autistic, has collected more than 200 of them in his garden in South Gloucestershire.
He travels around nearby streets looking for vehicles that need hubcaps and offers to fit replacements himself.
"His passion just astounds me," said his mother, Rachel Checksfield, who is looking for a storage solution.
She said: "We recently visited a scrapyard and it was like taking a four year-old to Disneyland. He came away with 40 hubcaps."
Since Matthew appeared in news articles over the summer the family has been flooded with donations.
They are hoping someone in the Thornbury area could help by keeping some in a shed or outbuilding.
As well as advertising his services on social media, Matthew is now planning to put up posters in shops to get the word out.
His mother said they best moments come when they drive around and surprise strangers with the hubcaps.
"It's affecting people more than you expect it to. Seventy per cent of them cry and tell Matthew he has made their day," Mrs Checksfield said.
The pair drove for hours to South Wales and Reading to collect hubcaps for his school minibuses.
Matthew is now hoping to have a career renovating abandoned cars to give to those who can't afford one.
"It's really helped him find his independence and something he's going to do in life," his mother said.
