Bristol: Large public order incident at village pub
A "large number of people" have been involved in a public order incident at a pub, police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the Dolphin pub in Oldland Common, Bristol, at about 22:15 GMT on Saturday following reports of a brawl. No injuries have been reported.
The force said it was "keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened".
The pub has refused to comment on the matter.
