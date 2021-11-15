BBC News

Human remains found in south Bristol woodland

Image caption,
A cordon is in place while a forensic investigation is carried out at the scene

Human remains have been found in area of woodland.

Police have cordoned off the area near Whittock Square in Stockwood, south Bristol, following the discovery.

Officers were called at 09.50 GMT on Sunday and a forensic investigation is being carried out.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and work to establish the identity was "likely to take some time".

Image caption,
Forensic teams and a dogs unit arrived at the scene on Monday

