Daniel Hill's family informed of human remains find in Bristol
The family of a missing man have been contacted by police following the discovery of human remains in woodland.
While formal identification has yet to be confirmed, Daniel Hill's family was being kept updated on the investigation, police said.
Officers cordoned off the area of woodland near Whittock Square in Stockwood, south Bristol, following the discovery on Sunday.
The 43-year-old was last seen in Bristol on 9 September.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"Enquiries to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances of death continue, and are likely to take some days. "
