Bristol's Trojan Free Fighters club faces closure
- Published
A martial arts club in Bristol is facing closure after being given notice to leave the place it trains when its lease runs out in two weeks.
More than 150 children train with Trojan Free Fighters at a privately owned gym in St Jude's.
Parents called the club "irreplaceable" and praised the "discipline" and respect coach Mario Saaed teaches.
The club said Bristol City Council was trying to help it find a new venue but needed somewhere immediately.
Desmond Brown, founder and director of Growing Futures, said they needed help to secure a permanent building "so these young people will have a home and know that people care about them".
Mr Brown said: "Mario [Saaed, the coach] teaches them how to want something different for themselves… [and] the lessons they need for life.
"We've had schools phone up and say, 'What have you done to these kids? They're now sitting in class listening' and they're making their beds, their parents are saying."
"This is what's missing in our community - this desire of young people to achieve [for] themselves."
Mum Rachel said training at the club has changed her daughter's life: "She's grown confidence and new friends which she always struggled with, she's got relationships now… and the school have dramatically noticed the difference in her behaviour.
"If this place went it would be absolutely devastating to the community... it would turn [my daughter's] world upside down if we weren't able to come here anymore."
Coach Mario Saaed, a professional fighter, said it was very important the council helped because he wanted to keep people safe.
"I'm teaching respect and discipline and I need the community, everyone to stand up and help us not to get shut down."
Leilani-Chyna Thomas described the effect the club has had on her son: "It's brought him out of himself, he's more disciplined he's understanding with other kids, he knows how to look after himself and doesn't cause any trouble.
She said if the gym went, it would be a big loss: "Outside is where all the commotion is happening. In here, this is their safe-haven."
Bristol City Council said: "We are helping the gym find a new premises and we're looking at a few potential options."
