Bristol film celebrates BAME heritage rooted in allotments
A film exploring how people of colour in Bristol use allotments to reconnect with their heritage has been unveiled.
Rooted in Bristol also looks at the extra challenges they have faced accessing green growing spaces.
Bristol allotment holder Ashley Burrows is in the film and said he uses his plot, inherited from his grandfather, to grow produce for his Jamaican food pop-up.
He said his children can connect with their culture and nature there.
The film was shown as part of Afrika Eye, a celebration of African culture and cinema in the West of England.
Mr Burrows said he grows "authentic Jamaican food" on his allotment to use for his business which operates at festivals and events.
"This is my grandfather's allotment and I took it over in the last five years," he said.
"I feel a presence of him being here. My great-grandfather also had an allotment down here."
He has encouraged his children to help out with the allotment for their wellbeing.
"They just love being in green spaces, digging out potatoes. We get them involved watering and stuff, planting the seeds.
"They like seeing the plants coming up," he added.
Research shared in the film, said that more than 40% of people from Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds were living in the most green-deprived areas of Bristol.
Co-director of Rooted in Bristol and director of Afrika Eye Film Festival Annie Menter said: "There's a huge number of people of colour do not have access to green spaces for growing or have gardens.
"So it felt like it was even more important to share what happened on these allotments."
