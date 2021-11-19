Bristol gig goer Big Jeff launches full art collection
A man famed for his love of live music has released his full art collection in an exhibition that aims to encourage conversation around mental health.
A familiar face at Bristol gigs, Jeff Johns, known as 'Big Jeff', started sketching musicians during their concerts as a form of therapy.
He said art helps him express emotions he can not explain any other way.
His current showcase at The Island follows his hugely successful first exhibition in February.
The show, Welcome To My World, sees the unveiling of 20 new paintings alongside the first 14 paintings which were displayed in the Bristol Beacon earlier this year.
"This exhibition brings my world to life, shining light on things I find difficult. This includes love and joy and everything else," Jeff said.
Jeff started going to gigs when he was at college to help with his anxiety.
Years later he is usually seen at the front of the stage bopping his head along to his favourite artists, gaining notoriety around the UK for his support of the music scene.
Now he is using drawing and painting as a form of self-reflection.
"Art for me is about creating space for myself and using my creativity to find my voice," he said.
"I'd sometimes turn up to some of the wildest shows. It would be complete carnage. And I'd still be there in the corner whipping out my sketch book."
Exhibition curator Lee Dodds said: "The response to Jeff's first release of this collection was phenomenal.
"Musicians, presenters and Bristolians alike rallied around to support Jeff on his first venture as an artist and many of the prints are nearly sold out."
Special events are taking place around the exhibition, including performances from some of Jeff's favourite Bristol musicians.
He has also invited some organisations close to his heart to host activities during the week, including pitches for Big Issue sellers.
Welcome To My World is running at The Island until 21 November.
