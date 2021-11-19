M32 Bristol crash: Woman dies after hit-and-run
A woman has died weeks after a hit-and-run left her in a critical condition in hospital.
The crash happened on 5 November in Bristol city centre after the driver failed to stop for police minutes earlier.
The 35-year-old woman, who was travelling in a second car and who was hurt in the crash, has now died.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy had been released under investigation.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to stop.
He was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan and failed to stop for officers in the York Road area of Montpelier shortly before midnight, the force said.
The car later collided with a grey Honda Jazz in Newfoundland Circus at the junction of the A4044 and A4032.
The 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent, police said.
Due to police involvement ahead of the collision the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
