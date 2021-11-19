'Selflessly dedicated' Swindon doctor dies from Covid
- Published
A doctor who "selflessly dedicated" himself to treating Covid patients has died of the virus.
Dr Irfan Halim from Swindon's Great Western Hospital was taken ill on 10 September and died on 14 November.
Health officials said they were "devastated" and said the father-of-four was the hospital's third doctor to have died from the virus.
Dr Halim's wife said her heart was "shattered in pieces beyond imagination".
A GoFundMe page for his family has raised more than £90,000 with a target of £100,000.
When first taken ill Dr Halim collapsed on the hospital's Covid ward where he was working.
He was treated at the same hospital for his symptoms and was then sent to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London for specialist care.
His wife Saila Halim paid tribute to her husband, describing how he passed away "peacefully" in her arms.
"With a broken heart shattered in pieces beyond imagination I muster what little strength I have to write this message," she wrote.
"Irfan you gave me fifteen magical years as your wife, four beautiful children, wonderful memories that will last me until my remaining days in this world."
She said he dedicated 25 years of work to the NHS.
"Irfan you were not only my best friend but a best friend to all our children and so many others. May you rest in peace," she said.
'Invaluable team member'
Dr Edmond Adedeji and Dr Thaung Htaik, who worked at the same hospital, also died from coronavirus last year.
Kevin McNamara, chief executive of Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Dr Irfan Halim worked with us as a locum consultant for a year and was an invaluable member of the team looking after patients with Covid.
"He selflessly dedicated himself to caring for his patients when they needed him the most during the pandemic. He will be sorely missed by those who worked with him, and by the whole organisation.
"On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Irfan's family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time."
